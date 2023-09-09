Ukraine war unlikely to end in immediate future: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

September 09, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Efforts to build a peaceful world are faltering and the Ukraine conflict is unlikely to end in the immediate future, said Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres here on Friday. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the G-20 summit that will begin here on Saturday, Mr. Guterres laid out the concerns of the UN and said the world cannot “go on like this” and spoke forcefully seeking change of the global multilateral institutions. He also appreciated India for placing the “development agenda at the centre” of G-20.

“Divisions are growing, tensions are flaring up, and trust is eroding — which together raise the spectre of fragmentation and ultimately confrontation. The global financial architecture is outdated, dysfunctional, and unfair. It requires deep, structural reform. And the same can be said about the United Nations Security Council,” said Mr. Guterres. He appreciated India’s G-20 Presidency.

“India has assumed the G-20 Presidency with a very strong priority on the development agenda and at the same time, India has been doing everything possible to fully represent the interest of the Global South in the preparation of the summit. India has indeed corresponded to its promise not only to speak on behalf of the Global South but to put the development agenda at the centre of the G-20 works,” said Mr. Guterres. He said the conflict in Ukraine was likely to drag on as both the sides — Ukraine and Russia — have “decided to move on with the conflict.” “I am not very hopeful of a peace solution in the immediate future. Obviously we should pay tribute to those who tried to do everything possible to find this dramatic situation find an end,” said the Secretary General.

His comments are being viewed as a push to have consensus on pressing issues at the G-20 summit that is beginning on September 9 here. The Ukraine crisis has created a divide between the Western bloc and the rest in G-20 including the Indian Presidency that has insisted on keeping the platform focused on the issues before the Global South. “We need effective international institutions rooted in 21st century realities and based on the UN Charter and international law,” said Mr. Guterres.

He expressed concern about the increase in conflicts across the world and urged concerted actions to address climate change — “Wars and conflicts are multiplying — but efforts to advance peace are faltering.”

“I have come to the G-20 with a simple but urgent appeal: we cannot go on like this. We must come together and act together for the common good. Challenges stretch as far as the eye can see,” said Mr. Guterres, urging the G-20 leaders to show leadership in dealing with the climate crisis.