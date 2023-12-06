HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uddhav to lead march against Adani group

In July, the Maharashtra government formally awarded the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment project to an Adani Group firm

December 06, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray. | Photo Credit: ANI

Announcing his decision to lead a march to the Adani Group office in Mumbai on December 16, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on December 6 claimed that the government is favouring the business conglomerate in the Dharavi redevelopment project, citing suspicious decisions, including a Transferable Development Rights (TDR) sale clause benefiting Adani Group significantly.

“To protect the interest of Dharavi residents, Shiv Sena will march to the Adani Group office on December 16. I will lead the rally,” he said.

In July, the Maharashtra government formally awarded the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment project to an Adani Group firm. Mr. Thackeray questioned whether the State government was prioritising Adani over the residents of Dharavi, a vast slum colony.

The project, with a reported revenue potential of ₹20,000 crore, aims to rebuild the Dharavi slum sprawl in central Mumbai near the BKC business district. Adani Properties secured the project in November last year through competitive bidding against realty major DLF and Naman Developers.

Expressing concern over the future of the residents, the former Chief Minister said: “Enough information is available about the Dharavi redevelopment project which raises suspicion about whether the government is trying to benefit Adani at the cost of Dharavi residents.”

Last month, the Congress party organised a protest rally, urging the cancellation of the Dharavi redevelopment project contract, alleging discrepancies in the issuance of the work order.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.