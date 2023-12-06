Uddhav to lead march against Adani group

December 06, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - Mumbai

Announcing his decision to lead a march to the Adani Group office in Mumbai on December 16, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on December 6 claimed that the government is favouring the business conglomerate in the Dharavi redevelopment project, citing suspicious decisions, including a Transferable Development Rights (TDR) sale clause benefiting Adani Group significantly.

“To protect the interest of Dharavi residents, Shiv Sena will march to the Adani Group office on December 16. I will lead the rally,” he said.

In July, the Maharashtra government formally awarded the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment project to an Adani Group firm. Mr. Thackeray questioned whether the State government was prioritising Adani over the residents of Dharavi, a vast slum colony.

The project, with a reported revenue potential of ₹20,000 crore, aims to rebuild the Dharavi slum sprawl in central Mumbai near the BKC business district. Adani Properties secured the project in November last year through competitive bidding against realty major DLF and Naman Developers.

Expressing concern over the future of the residents, the former Chief Minister said: “Enough information is available about the Dharavi redevelopment project which raises suspicion about whether the government is trying to benefit Adani at the cost of Dharavi residents.”

Last month, the Congress party organised a protest rally, urging the cancellation of the Dharavi redevelopment project contract, alleging discrepancies in the issuance of the work order.