Turkey’s comments on Kashmir unwarranted, says India

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday described Turkey’s latest statement on the Kashmir issue as “unwarranted”. Speaking during the weekly briefing, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry Anurag Srivastava responded to the comments that came on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 regarding special status for Jammu and Kashmir.
“The statement is factually incorrect, biased and unwarranted. We would urge the government of Turkey to get a proper understanding of the situation on the ground and refrain from interfering in matters internal to India,” Mr. Srivastava said, addressing the media online.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson of Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said abrogation of Article 370 had caused the situation in Jammu and Kashmir to become “further complicated”.
Turkey has maintained a critical position regarding India’s Kashmir moves over the past one year, with frequent comments from its top leadership, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As a result, political and military relations between the two sides has cooled in recent months.
