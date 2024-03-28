GIFT a SubscriptionGift
To browbeat, bully others is vintage Congress culture: PM Modi on lawyers' letter to CJI

More than 600 lawyers wrote to the CJI, alleging that a "vested interest group" is trying to put pressure on the judiciary and defame courts, especially in cases of corruption involving politicians.

March 28, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
PM Modi

PM Modi | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 said it is a "vintage Congress culture" to browbeat and bully others, remarks that came in reaction to more than 600 lawyers writing to the Chief Justice of India, alleging that a "vested interest group" is trying to put pressure on the judiciary and defame courts.

"To browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture. 5 decades ago itself they had called for a "committed judiciary" - they shamelessly want commitment from others for their selfish interests but desist from any commitment towards the nation," Mr. Modi said on X.

"No wonder 140 crore Indians are rejecting them," the Prime Minister said and tagged a post that carried the letter written by the lawyers.

More than 600 lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve and Bar Council chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, wrote to Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, alleging that a "vested interest group" is trying to put pressure on the judiciary and defame courts, especially in cases of corruption involving politicians.

"These tactics are damaging to our courts and threaten our democratic fabric," the lawyers drawn from across the country said in the latter dated March 26.

CJI Chandrachud's leadership is crucial in these "tough times" and the apex court should stand strong, they said, adding it is not the time to maintain dignified silence.

The letter, shared by official sources, targeted a section of lawyers without naming them and alleged that they defend politicians by day and then try to influence judges through the media at night.

