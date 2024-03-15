The Hindu Group wins six awards at WAN-IFRA Digital Media South Asia 2023

March 15, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu’s projects bagged six of the WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards South Asia 2023 presented at an event recently organised in New Delhi.

The Hindu Made of Chennai, a campaign to celebrate the city, won gold in both ‘best in audience engagement’ and ‘best in native advertising campaign’ categories.

Chennai-A-Maze, an online cryptic crossword challenge, bagged silver in the ‘best in audience engagement’ category. The crossword was rolled out on The Hindu Crossword and website as part of the Made of Chennai campaign for Madras Day (August 22, 2023) for 10 days. The activity was organised along with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation and was powered by Storytrails, a company that organises story-based walking tours in India.

A ‘Made of Chennai song’ — an audio-visual tribute to the city that was part of the campaign — won a special jury mention in the ‘best use of video’ category. The track reinforced the uniqueness of the coastal city.

The Hindu website won silver in the best news website category. The Hindu’s meta description for news articles using generative artificial intelligence bagged silver under the best use of AI in the newsroom category.

L.V. Navaneeth, Chief Executive Officer of The Hindu Group, said, “With Made of Chennai, we embraced the city’s passion points and crafted engaging activities around them. The resounding success of our campaign underscores our deep understanding of Chennai and its vibrant community. With digital technology, we intend to elevate the user experience on our platforms and foster deep engagement with readers. The Hindu website is reshaping how we deliver top-notch news content, particularly to young audiences. This acknowledgement from WAN-IFRA fuels our drive to elevate the efforts.”

The World Association of News Publishers is the global organisation of the world’s press. Its mission is to protect the rights of journalists and publishers to operate independent media.