Terror hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, 7 IEDs seized

Officials said preliminary investigation suggests the hideout was used by terrorists active in the area two decades ago

March 10, 2024 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Image for representation purpose only. File

Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Security forces on March 10 busted a terror hideout in a forest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and seized seven rusted improvised explosive devices and a wireless set, officials said.

They said the hideout located inside a cave was uncovered during a joint search operation by police and the Army at Dara Sangla in the Surankote area.

Blankets and some other materials were also found in the hideout, the officials said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, they said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

The officials said preliminary investigation suggests the hideout was used by terrorists active in the area two decades ago.

