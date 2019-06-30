Woman forest range officer attacked in Telangana, TRS MLA's brother arrested

Kagaznagar Forest Range Officer Anita Chole was injured in a gruesome attack by villagers of Sarasala near Kagaznagar town in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on the morning of June 30.

Leading the attack, according to forest officials, was Komaram Bheem Asifabad zilla parishad vice-chairman Koneru Krishna, who also happens to be a member of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti and brother of Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa who is also from the ruling party.

According to Kagaznagar Forest Divisional Officer M. Raja Ramana Reddy, some 40 forest personnel and 30 policemen had arrived with a tractor to plough a 20-hectare degraded forest for a mass tree plantation programme. The land, near Sarasala in compartments 138 and 139 of Kadamba Reserve Forest Block, is part of the compensatory afforestation for the Kaleshwaram project.

As soon as the forest personnel started clearing the area of shrubs and bushes, villagers arrived at the spot armed with bamboo sticks. When the forest personnel refused to go back saying they were only carrying out the government’s plantation programme, the villagers started attacking them with sticks, fracturing Ms. Anitha’s right hand.

Ms. Chloe has been admitted to a hospital in Kagaznagar. District Superintendent of Police M. Malla Reddy called on her and inquired about the incident.

PTI adds:

Mr. Malla Reddy said Mr. Krishna has been arrested and booked under various sections of the IPC.

Speaking to reporters from the hospital, Ms. Chloe alleged that Mr. Krishna first hit her with a bamboo stick, followed by the others in the group.

Telangana Principal Chief Conservator of Forest P.K. Jha said the land where the officials went belonged to the forest department and the MLA was also informed about it.

He said the department would take this issue seriously “at a higher level“.

“It was forest land. I was given to understand that earlier there were some attempts to encroach it. That time our people got them vacated. It was totally under our control. There is no cultivation. His (MLAs) brother was there (during the attack),” Mr. Jha told PTI.

Mr. Konappa could not be reached for his reactions.