Will book those throwing colours on unwilling public: Cyberabad police

March 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad police, in an advisory ahead of Holi, said that those caught throwing or smearing colours on people unwilling to take part in the celebrations and those who stopped vehicles or disturbed public peace would be booked for nuisance. Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said the order would be in effect between 6 p.m. on March 6 and 6 a.m. on March 8. Those roaming the streets in groups on two-wheelers and other vehicles and disturbing public peace would also be booked. He also ordered bars, wine shops and restaurants serving liquor to stay shut from 6 p.m. on March 6 till 6 a.m. on March 8.

