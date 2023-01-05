HamberMenu
US visa application centre to shift on Jan. 8

January 05, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Applicants visiting the Hyderabad Visa Application Center for their scheduled appointments, document submission and passport collection have to visit its new location in the lower concourse in Hitech city metro station, Madhapur, from January 8.

These services like finger printing, document submission and passport collection that were offered in the building opposite the US Consulate will be shifted to the Hitech City Metro station. However, the regular services like visa interviews and other consular services will continue to be in the present US Consulate in Begumpet.

