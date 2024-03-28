Unable to make ends meet, says widow of Telangana man who ‘died in police custody’

March 28, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A little over a year after Mohammed Khadeer died, days after having been allegedly tortured in police custody, his wife Farzana finds herself in a dire straits, and in need of medical attention.

Mr. Khadeer was picked up by police in February 2023 on suspicion of his alleged involvement in a chain-snatching case in Medak, an allegation Ms. Farzana rejects. The incident sparked outrage in Telangana and invited condemnation from civil society groups.

Speaking to The Hindu from Kamareddy, Ms. Farzana claimed that unable to deal with what has been happening, she tried to end her life. She was admitted to the Government General Hospital in Kamareddy by her her relative, where she is receiving medical attention.

A source at the hospital confirmed the development. The source, however, pointed out that Ms. Farzana had given herself an intra-muscular injection. She is being treated at the hospital’s intensive care unit and her condition is stable.

“It has been more than a year since Khadeer died. Since then I have been seeking the government’s help, but in vain. After the Congress government came to power, I went to Pragathi Bhavan [now Praja Bhavan] to the Praja Darbar [now Praja Palana]. I am still waiting, and hope that I will get some help,” Ms. Farzana said.

Making ends meet has become difficult. And taking care of her three children has become challenging. It was due to these pressures that she began working as a domestic help in Kamareddy, she said.

“I clean houses and do the dishes. When Khadeer was there, he took good care of me. But now things are different. My elder daughter Sana works in a clothing shop now. My other two children are small, and I have to look after them,” she said, adding that she has pinned hopes on a case that is being heard in the Telangana High Court.

Ms. Farzana’s advocate, P.V. Krishnamachary, said a case pertaining to booking the police personnel responsible for Mr. Khadeer’s death and seeking compensation had been filed in the Telangana High Court. “Counters have been filed, but it is to come up for hearing,” he said.