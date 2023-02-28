Officials failed to provide documents relating to Khadeer’s custodial death, says NCM member

February 28, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST

Member of National Commission for Minorities, Shahezadi Syed, said the officials concerned failed to provide documents, including FIR copy, in a case related to the death of Mohammad Khadeer Khan, who allegedly died due to torture by the police. She said the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Superintendent of Police would be called to New Delhi in this regard.

Ms. Shahezadi Syed visited Medak town on Monday and interacted with the family members of Khadeer, and sought details on how the incident took place.

“We have asked the SP to submit the relevant documents in Khadeer’s death. According to the Constitution, the Commission has every right to seek documents. But the officials failed to present the papers. The complaint was lodged by his sister, and not by his wife Siddheshwari. Khadeer died due to torture by the police. The State government must pay a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the family, offer a job to his wife, and a double-bedroom house,” said Ms. Shahezadi while speaking to reporters after interacting with the family members of the deceased.

“The Collector and SP are showing discrimination in the case of Khadeer, and are not responding properly. The Collector has not come forward to allot double-bedroom house to the family of the deceased. If necessary, we will request for investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Justice must be done to the family of Khadeer. Why is Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali silent on the issue?” asked Ms. Shahezadi.

Meanwhile, Ms. Siddheshwari alleged that the police forced her to sign a document claiming that she is withdrawing the case. She said that the body was changed in three ambulances while bringing to the town.