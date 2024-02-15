GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TSRTC-hire bus driver dies after suffering heart attack while driving

February 15, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - KHAMMAM

A 40-year-old driver of a bus, hired by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), died of heart attack shortly after halting the bus safely by the roadside at Kallur in Khammam district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as T Srinivas (40), a native of Adasarlapadu village in Vemsoor mandal of Khammam district.

The bus was heading towards Khammam from Sathupalli when the incident occurred. According to sources, Srinivas reportedly experienced chest pain and palpitations while driving the bus packed to its capacity on Sathupalli-Khammam main road.

A short while later he stopped the bus carefully abutting the main road as the chest pain and breathlessness persisted. He walked into a nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC) accompanied by the bus conductor.

Sources added that the staff at the PHC performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him but could not save his life.

