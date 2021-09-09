Telangana

TSEWIDC site engineer in ACB net

A site engineer who allegedly demanded and accepted bribe of ₹ 7,000 to process and hand over payment order related to construction of toilets at a government school was caught by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday.

P Vinod Yadav, the site engineer at TS Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC), Rangareddy, demanded the bribe from M Srinivas who constructed the toilets at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Mambapur Village, Peddemul mandal, Vikarabad. The ACB officials said that the tainted amount was recovered from the possession of the accused officer. He was arrested. If any public servant demands bribe, people can contact ACB’s toll free number 1064.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2021 12:31:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/tsewidc-site-engineer-in-acb-net/article36372061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY