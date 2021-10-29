TS reports 174 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

Another 174 positive cases were added to the COVID-19 tally in Telangana during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Friday, taking the cumulative total to 6,71,174 so far. Two more deaths were also reported during the day taking their total to 3,954.

According to a bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health on the status of COVOD-19 in the State, 202 infected persons were declared recovered during the day, pushing up the overall figure to 6,63,124. A total of 38,442 samples were tested during the day to trace the infection and reports of 2,005 samples were still awaited.

The bulletin stated that the Greater Hyderabad region reported 65 cases followed by Karimnagar 14, Medchal-Malkajigiri 13, Rangareddy 11, Hanmakonda 9, Nalgonda 6 and Khammam and Peddapalli 5 each. Jangaon, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Mulugu, Nizamabad and Vikarabad districts recorded zero cases on Friday.