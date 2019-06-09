TRS sweeps Adilabad ZP polls

Rathod Janardhan, TRS ZPTC member from Narnoor mandal in Adilabad district, was elected Zilla Parishad chairman bringing to a naught the united fight put up by BJP and Congress. One of the three Congress ZPTC members, Charulatha Rathod of Utnoor, voted for the TRS candidate.

The election of Mr. Rathod (45), who had quit his job as assistant director, Survey and Land Records in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district before the last Assembly election, had the ruling party capture all four ZP chairperson posts in erstwhile united Adilabad district.

Clear majority

There was no contest in the three other districts, KB Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal as the TRS had a clear majority of ZPTC members.

TRS bagged nine of the 17 ZPTCs in Adilabad district while the BJP had five and Congress three. Are Rajanna, Adilabad ZPTC member, was elected vice-chairman of Adilabad ZP.Former Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi, who is Jainoor ZPTC member, was elected chairperson and Koneru Krishna Rao was elected vice chairman of KB Asifabad ZP. There was no contest as TRS had majority.

Mancherial ZP saw Nallala Bhagyalaxmi, Kotapally ZPTC member, being elected as chairperson and Togari Satyanarayana, Mandamarri ZPTC member, as vice chairman. Ms. Bhagyalaxmi is the wife of former Chennur MLA Nallala Odelu.

In Nirmal, local ZPTC member Koripalli Vijayalaxmi was elected chairperson and Tanur ZPTC member Sagarbai was elected vice-chairperson. The five Congress ZPTC members abstained.

Meanwhile, Ch. Eshwari was elected as Mandal Parishad president of Mavala while A. Goverdhan Reddy was elected vice president. The election was postponed the previous day as one of the three members had abstained.