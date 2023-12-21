Traffic restrictions today for President’s ‘At Home’ and CM’s Christmas feast

December 21, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad city police issued traffic advisories for two events scheduled on December 22.

Officials said that diversions are planned for the ‘At Home’ programme hosted by the President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Nilayam, and for the Christmas feast celebrations at L.B. Stadium, to be hosted by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

As per the advisory, for the ‘At Home’ programme, traffic will be either stopped or diverted between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at junctions across Secunderabad to Jubilee Hills checkpost.

“Traffic congestions and diversions can be expected at Lothkunta T-junction, MCEME signal, Lal Bazaar T-Junction, Trimulgherry crossroads, Secunderabad Club in-gate, Tivoli crossroads, Plaza crossroads, CTO, SBI Junction, Rasoolpura, PNT flyover, Greenlands, Monappa Junction, Khairatabad, Panjagutta, NFCL, NTR Bhavan and Jubilee Hills checkpost,” said the officials.

For the Christmas feast celebrations by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at L.B. Stadium, traffic officials issued a similar advisory announcing diversions between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Officials said that diversions and restrictions will be in place on a need basis as per the situation. “Traffic will not be allowed towards the BJR statue in Khairatabad and will be diverted either towards Nampally or Ravindra Bharathi. Traffic from Abids and Gunfoundry will not be allowed towards BJR Statue, and it will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel road through Sujatha school. Traffic from Tank Bund towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at Liberty junction towards Himayatnagar,” said the officials.