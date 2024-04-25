April 25, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

Ten persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Warangal and Suryapet districts in the wee hours of today. Six persons killed in Suryapet in a repeat of an accident where a car crashed into a parked lorry. Congress party to release a charge sheet on the Modi Government today. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and others are to be present. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to campaign in Rajendranagar and Secunderabad Cantonment with road shows and street corner meetings. BRS Chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao to continue his second day of the bus yatra today in the Nalgonda district. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Siddipet’s degree college grounds today. Union Minister of Culture & Tourism & Development of Northeast and BJP Telangana president G. Kishan Reddy, the party’s Medak Lok Sabha candidate M. Raghunandan Rao and others will participate. Students from Telangana score it big in the IIT-JEE with 15 students scoring 100 percentile. Why winning Malkajgiri and Mahabubnagar seats has become important for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Malkajgiri is was represented by him in the Parliament till he became the Chief Minister while Mahabubagar is his native district. Congress faces tough competition from the BJP in both seats. As Telangana gears up for the Lok Sabha polls on May 13th, it’s also focused on another election within the state: the bypoll for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly Constituency seat. Air travellers fear data breach after DigiYatra Foundation launches another app instead of upgrading the currently used one. The app maker is in trouble after another was used to siphon off money. With enhanced filling stations, filling points, and a new fleet of tankers, among other special measures in the season, delivery of water tankers to consumers has increased considerably.