Telangana tops in implementation of Rurban Mission

Bulk milk chilling unit at Narayanakhed had benefited about 3,500 farmers

Telangana stood first in the implementation of the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM) that was launched four years ago to stimulate local economic development, enhance basic services and create well planned clusters.

Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts stood in the first two positions among the 300 clusters across the country where the programme was being implemented.

Tamil Nadu and Gujarat took the second and third positions respectively.

In Telangana, in as many as 17 clusters (12 non-tribal and five tribal), the programme was being implemented at an estimated cost of ₹1,885.12 crore.

“The establishment of a bulk milk chilling unit at Narayanakhed had benefited about 3,500 farmers, income ranging between ₹50,000 and ₹2.5 lakh per annum, depending on the number of milch animals. A plastic waste treatment unit and millet processing unit are also coming up at Ryakal cluster,” said joint commissioner of rural development, Rurban Mission, K. Narasimhulu.

Some success stories included that of A. Pandari, a resident of Kamalapur village in Manoor mandal of Sangareddy district. About three years ago, he used to have only three milch animals and now, he has five. His monthly income from this programme has touched ₹14,000 in addition to his farming activity.

P. Machender Reddy of Kodur village enjoys a monthly income of ₹25,000 by increasing the number of milch animals.

These two farmers are among the 3,500 in Narayanakhed, who had benefited from the bulk milk chilling unit under Rurban Mission.

“The provision of urban infrastructure in rural areas is the main purpose of Rurban Mission with Telangana having the highest points due to the outstanding performance of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development. Very feasible and need-based works were taken up, executed with speed and helped all sections,” said commissioner of PR and RD A. Sharath, adding that this has also enhanced economic activity.