Telangana may get good monsoon this year

The Monsoon Research Group of Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), Germany, has predicted normal monsoon for Central India and Telangana in 2020. It has also forecast that the onset of monsoon in Telangana is expected between June 16 and 24.

The predictions were given by Leader of the research group Prof. Elena Surovyatkina while delivering a lecture on the monsoon prediction for Central India and Telangana for 2020 over webinar from Germany. The lecture was organised by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) from Hyderabad and was presided over by Vice-Chancellor V. Praveen Rao.

Vemulawada legislator Chennamaneni Ramesh, a Humboldt-expert in agriculture, environment and cooperation and chairman of the Indo-German Project on Sustainability, introduced the eminent speaker by joining the webinar from Germany. Prof. Surovyatkina predicted normal monsoon for Telangana and Central India in 2020 and stated that the onset of monsoon in Telangana was expected to be three days in advance than in the Eastern Ghats.

The monsoon research group scientists also expected the onset of monsoon in Telangana between June 16 and 24. Further, she predicted that isolated rainfall and dry spells between between the last week of June to July 15. She forecast continuous spells of rain between July 15 and October 13, officials of the PJTSAU who participated in the event said.

Prof. Surovyatkina, however, stated that the continuous spells of rain would start early in the Eastern Ghats than in Telangana. She stated that it was good indication to the farming community in Telangana for taking up preparatory cultivation keeping in mind the prediction. She further predicted that Telangana would receive about 854 mm rainfall during the monsoon period.

On the onset of monsoon in the Central India, Prof. Surovyatkina predicted that it was expected to be delayed and there would be a deficit rainfall in Central and East and North-East India.