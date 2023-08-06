Telangana folk singer Gaddar passes away

August 06, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Revolutionary balladeer and renowned folk singer Gaddar passed away in Hyderabad at a private hospital on August 6 while undergoing treatment for heart related ailment.

A household name in the two Telugu states, Gaddar, who was born as Gummadi Vithal Rao in Toopran of Medak district in 1949, is known for his revolutionary songs. His contribution to people’s movements in the combined Andhra Pradesh during the peak of the Naxal movement fetched him a cult status among the Telugu-speaking population.

His role in the Telangana agitation cannot be forgotten and his iconic song – Podustunna Poddu Meeda Nadustunna Kaalama Poru Telanganama – was a must in every meeting of the Telangana agitation. Ideologically too, he was close to Telangana aspirations and used his music to reach out to the masses and expose the injustice meted out to the region. He also acted in a few films including ‘Maa Bhoomi” where he was seen singing the popular song ‘Bandenka Bandi Katti Padahaaru Bandlu Katti’.

Gaddar spent the prime of his youth life underground working for the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) People’s War in the 80s. However, he came out of hibernation when the then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy lifted ban on the People’s War group. He escaped an assassination attempt in 1997 at his home.

He was recently seen in the Telangana Congress meeting held at Khammam where Rahul Gandhi participated. He was seen hugging Rahul Gandhi and extending his best wishes to him. A couple of months back he announced the launching of a new party but passed away before that could take off.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy condoled the death of Gaddar and said his music and influence on social movements in Telangana will always be cherished and remembered.