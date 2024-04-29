Telangana CM felicitates boy who saved lives

April 29, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy felicitated Sai Charan, the boy who helped save the lives of several workers in the recent fire accident at the Allen Homeo and Herbal Products factory in Nandigama, on the Hyderabad outskirts. The Chief Minister appreciated the 15-year-old for noticing the flames and immediately alerting officials concerned, thus saving several lives. The fire that started from the welding sparks engulfed the building. Sai Charan, who noticed the fire, alerted the workers and guided them to safety along with others. The teenager recently cleared his SSC exams.