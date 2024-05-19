GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tahasildar to carry out survey in MLA Malla Reddy land dispute case

Published - May 19, 2024 07:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials who booked cases against Medchal MLA Malla Reddy and his son-in-law and Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajashekar Reddy in an alleged land dispute said that the Tahasildar will survey the area and proceed with the probe.

The Petbasheerabad police of Cyberabad had booked a case against Medchal MLA Malla Reddy and his son-in-law while a counter case was also filed against the other party — businessmen S. Srinivas Reddy and his associate Basheer.

“The parties had a tiff over fencing a piece of land near Suchitra in Kompally. While the MLAs claimed that they had purchased 1 acre and 29 guntas of land situated by the service road of National Highway 44, the other party also raised territorial concerns about the place,“ explained the officials.

Following complaints from both parties, a case and a counter case was booked. No arrests have been made. “The cases will be looked after by the Tahasildar and will be taken to civil court for further review,” added the official.

