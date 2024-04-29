Staying connected with roots: US-born citizen donates her savings to a Karimnagar-based orphanage

April 29, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Staying connected to her roots, Bala Jyoti Enugula, a 11th grade student at Dublin High School in Dublin, California, U.S., donated her savings of USD 1211.83 (about ₹1,01,116) from her pocket money to Karimnagar-based Bala Gokulam, an orphanage.

A US-born citizen, Bala Jyothi, whose family has roots in Karimnagar, endeared herself to the children of Bala Gokulam with a sense of empathy for the orphaned and the destitute children.

Bonding beyond boundaries, she has been actively involved in teaching Python, popular programming language, to the underprivileged children of the orphanage and creating awareness about Artificial Intelligence in the online mode during the weekends for little over a year.

Her passion for education and social consciousness led her to support the cause of children of Bala Gokulam, says K. Rammohan Rao, mentor, Bala Gokulam, an orphanage run by Venkat Foundation, a non-governmental organisation.

She strongly believes that education is the key to alleviating poverty. In pursuit of contributing to this cause, she donated her entire savings of ₹1,01,116 online to the Bala Gokulam in memory of her grandfather late E.V. Rajeshwara Rao on the occasion of decennial celebrations of Venkat Foundation held in Karimnagar recently.

The compassionate gesture of the youngster, a niece of Justice E.V. Venugopal of Telangana High Court, signifies empathy for underprivileged children and the spirit of service, Mr. Rammohan Rao noted.

Bala Jyoti envisions a world where education is accessible to all, regardless of background and circumstances.

“My aim is to contribute to the larger goal of eradicating poverty and creating a brighter, more equitable future for all by empowering underprivileged children through the transformative power of education,” she asserts.