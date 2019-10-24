State is now power surplus

Against a generally critical power situation in the months of September and October due to rains ceding and agricultural demand on the high, Telangana had become power surplus during the period on account of persistent and rigorous monsoon.

A press release of Transmission Corporation of Telangana said the peak demand for that matter in the kharif season was less when compared to last year.

Heavy rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra had ensured record inflow of 1,345 tmc ft in the Krishna. This augured well for the major hydel power stations which were all located in Krishna basin.

So, they were continuously kept in service.

As much as 2,716 million units of power was generated at the stations so far this year with peak generation of 2,214 million units on September 24.

The generation in previous year in the same period was only 1,364 million units.

The release added that all steps were taken to utilise maximum hydel generation by reducing conventional generation at Central, State and private power projects to maintain economic load generation balance and grid security in view of wide variations in demand and availability.

Some thermal units were either shut down or operated at minimum levels.

The lower than usual kharif demand, high hydel generation and non-materialisation of lift irrigation loads were unexpected, resulting in backing down of thermal stations and payment of fixed cost to generators.