Stage set for Shakambari festival in Warangal today

The annual Shakambari festival at the historic Bhadrakali temple will begin from Wednesday and run up to July 16.

Message of peace

Speaking to newsmen here, temple chief priest B. Seshu said, “Although our country has a rich culture and tradition, we are witnessing a spurt in crime and violence. This needs to be stopped. Inculcating spirituality among people is the only way to curb heinous crimes,” Seshu said referring to the recent molestation and killing of a nine-month-old in Hanamkonda.

By worshipping Goddess Shakambari, people can live in peace, he added.

Assistant commissioner and executive officer R. Sunitha said elaborate arrangements have been made for hassle-free conduct of the festival and urged devotees to take darshan of the Goddess before dusk on the last day of festivity, which coincides with a total lunar eclipse.

The temple will be closed at 6 p.m. on July 16 and reopen at 10 a.m. the next day after conducting samprokshana, she added.