GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SRU conducts one-day programming hackathon

April 29, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

 

SR University-Warangal on Sunday organised a programming hackathon, a 12-hour coding event that brought together the university’s 1,600 students. Vice-Chancellor Deepak Garg lauded the participants for their zeal and commitment, emphasising the event’s significance in providing a practical platform for students to apply their theoretical knowledge. Head of the department of computer science Sheshikala Martha, associate head Ch. Sandeep, coordinator Suresh Kumar Mandala, and subject coordinators Pramod Poladi, P. Praveen, K. Balakrishna and K. Ravi offered guidance.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.