Siddipet police form 17 teams to search for assailants

Search is on for motorcycle borne robbers

The Siddipet Police Commissionerate officials are making all out efforts to trace those who shot a person and robbed ₹43.5 lakh from him on Monday.

It was reported in these columns that one V Narsaiah residing at Housing Board colony in Siddipet sold his land and came for registration at sub-registrar office. He handed over the cash bag to his car driver Parashuramulu and went inside for some work. Meanwhile, two unidentified persons wearing face masks and caps reached near the car, broke open the window, fired at the driver with a country made pistol and ran away with the cash bag on a motorcycle without number plate.

Police have formed as many 17 teams to trace the robbers and are checking the CC footage at several places.

The driver is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police have also been questioning Mr. Parashuramulu, Mr. Narsaiah and the person who bought the land.

“It appears that the robbers have conducted a recce before robbing the money. They have observed that huge cash was kept in a bag and handed over to driver and implemented the plan immediately. None of the teams have returned so far,” said a police official.