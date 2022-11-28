Sharmila arrested by police in Warangal district

November 28, 2022 06:02 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The police have arrested YSRTP president YS Sharmila at Lingagiri village under Chennaraopeta mandal in Warangal (rural) district on Monday. The police have reportedly told her that it was not possible to provide security as activists of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had been mobilised at every place and they were trying to chase her.

Police were forced to resort to lathicharge to arrest her as party activists tried to prevent the arrest. She was shifted towards Narsampet.

Tension prevailed since Monday morning at Chennaraopeta mandal in Warangal district as there was some information that the TRS activists may attack the padayatra of Ms. Sharmila. This was in response to her criticism against local MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy. She came down heavily on him questioning what his income was before becoming MLA and what it had become after coming to that position.

As expected, some suspected ruling TRS activists attacked on the caravan of YSRTP president YS Sharmila and set fire to the vehicle. The incident took place in the broad daylight when police were present during her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra. Alert YSRTP party activists put down the fire.

Ms. Sharmila was on the 223rd day of her Padayatra, when a group of men raising pro-TRS slogans reached the place where the caravan was parked. Then they torched the vehicle. They have also demanded that Ms. Sharmila go back. It was alleged that the TRS activists attacked the vehicle protesting the comments made against local MLA P. Sudharshan Reddy and others of the ruling party.

“For the past 223 days, I and my party leaders and representatives are conducting a peaceful Padayatra to highlight the plight of various sections of people in Telangana. Our rising popularity has jolted Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his partymen, who want to stop me at any cost. It is highly unfortunate that some police officers are siding with the ruling party and disrupting our efforts to reach the people and raise their issues,” said Mr. Sharmila while speaking to reporters at the camp place.

Charging the ruling party members with trying to intimidate her and her entourage, the YSRTP president said that come what may she would continue her Padayatra and meet the people.