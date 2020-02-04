Second fire in four days in Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Major fire was reported for a second time within four days from the Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Nagarkurnool district, when 20 hectares of forest land was burnt on Tuesday, near Oorumanda hamlet of the reserve.

District forest officials have informed that the fire occurred close to the highway between Vatvarlapally and Domalapenta villages. It was a ground fire, and burnt only dry leaves and undergrowth, before it was controlled by the staff, they said.

The fire was man-made, and could have been the result of camp fire lit by tourists, on the way to Srisailam Temple, which was not extinguished, the officials say.

Another instance of ground fire was reported near Vatvarlapally village on February 1, when six hectares of forest land was burnt.