Second fire in four days in Amrabad Tiger Reserve

Major fire was reported for a second time within four days from the Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Nagarkurnool district, when 20 hectares of forest land was burnt on Tuesday, near Oorumanda hamlet of the reserve.
District forest officials have informed that the fire occurred close to the highway between Vatvarlapally and Domalapenta villages. It was a ground fire, and burnt only dry leaves and undergrowth, before it was controlled by the staff, they said.
The fire was man-made, and could have been the result of camp fire lit by tourists, on the way to Srisailam Temple, which was not extinguished, the officials say.
Another instance of ground fire was reported near Vatvarlapally village on February 1, when six hectares of forest land was burnt.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.