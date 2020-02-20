Scribes enlightened on KTR core area

The fairly large group of journalists from Mancherial, Dandepalli and Jannaram mandals in Mancherial district and Kadem and Dasturabad mandals in Nirmal district, which was the audience at the focussed awareness programme on wildlife, especially the tiger, conducted by Jannaram Forest Division of Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) on Wednesday returned home a happy lot, thanks to the enhancement of their knowledge.

The journalists even thanked the officials in the division for organising such a programme that not only improved their knowledge on environment and wildlife but gave them an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the core area of KTR and also interact with forest officials.

Heading the team of officials was Jannaram Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) S. Madhav Rao, who appealed to the reporters from electronic and print medium not to sensationalise news about wildlife, more so about tiger movement or related activities. His appeal was based on the facts about tiger behaviour in the wild about which he spoke at length.

The FDO also spoke about the work that the forest officials and staff put in every day to make the place conducive for tigers to exist. He answered pointed questions with regard to tiger behaviour by putting forward explanations based on his experience about the big cats in other tiger reserves in the country.

This is the first-of-its-kind programme organised for reporters who were also taken for a walk in the core area of KTR to give them a first hand knowledge of the forest and local ecology.

Indhanpalli Forest Range Officer R. Srinivas Rao, Jannaram FRO A. Venkateshwar Rao and Tadlapet FRO V. Srinivas Rao were also present.