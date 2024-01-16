GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RLDA invites bids for development of space at Nellore railway station

An online pre-bid meeting was held on Jan. 8 and the last date for submission of e-bid is Jan. 25 upto 3 p.m.

January 16, 2024 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Photo: X/@rlda_india

Photo: X/@rlda_india

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, has invited bids for lease of commercial development on of vacant land parcel located on south of east station building at Nellore along Kovvur-Nellore Road in Andhra Pradesh on January 16.

The proposed land parcel with an approximate area of 4,296.52 square metre will be leased out for 45 years and the reserved price of the land is ₹9 crore. An online pre-bid meeting was held on Jan. 8 and the last date for submission of e-bid is Jan. 25 upto 3 p.m.

Nellore is located in the southern part of Andhra Pradesh, serves as the headquarters of the Nellore district and is situated on the banks of the Penna River. “Nellore is poised to emerge as a thriving commercial and cultural centre. The commercial development in this area is poised to gain momentum with railway station redevelopment,” RLDA vice-chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said in a press release.

During the current financial year, RLDA has leased out various sites at Waltax Road & Ayanavaram (Chennai), Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota & Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan), Bijwasan and Sewa Nagar & Lodhi Colony (Delhi), Solapur (Maharashtra), Old Howbagh Station (Jabalpur), Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), Naliapool Railway Colony (Dibrugarh) and Old Station Colony (Dhanbad) for a cumulative lease premium of ₹2,504 crore including railway assets valuing approx. of ₹153.75 crore to be developed in Sewa Nagar & Lodhi Colony (Delhi), Ayanavaram (Chennai), Old Station Colony (Dhanbad) and Naliapool Railway Colony (Dibrugarh).

RLDA has recently awarded the station redevelopment works for CSMT Railway Station and Ahmedabad Railway Station on EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) model, the release added.

Nellore / railway

