HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘respect’ for P.V. Narasimha Rao is hypocrisy: BRS

November 25, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leaders G. Vijayalaxmi (right) and S. Vani Devi reacting to Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks about former Prime Minister the late P.V. Narasimha Rao in Hyderabad on Saturday.

BRS leaders G. Vijayalaxmi (right) and S. Vani Devi reacting to Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks about former Prime Minister the late P.V. Narasimha Rao in Hyderabad on Saturday.

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Saturday termed the words of respect for former Prime Minister the late P.V. Narasimha Rao from the Gandhi family as “heights of hypocrisy” since it is an open secret that he was insulted by that family both when he was alive and after his death. It was the BRS that gave him the due respect, the party said.

Reacting to the comments of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday that it was Mr. Narasimha Rao who protected them after the death of her father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, BRS leader G. Vijayalaxmi, Mayor of GHMC, and MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, a daughter of Mr. Narasimha Rao, sought to know why Mr. Narasimha Rao was not cremated in New Delhi and why his body was not allowed to be taken to the AICC headquarters. She also sought to know why the Gandhi family did not attend the funeral of Mr. Narasimha Rao in Hyderabad.

The people of Telangana were not so naive to believe the Gandhi family’s comments on Mr. Narasimha Rao during the poll time, Ms. Vijayalaxmi said, recalling that Mr. Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister for a five-year term and the AICC president for six years.

Further, the BRS leader said Mr. Narasimha Rao was even denied ticket to contest in the 1996 Lok Sabha elections and demanded to know why the Congress, which would often go on about indiramma rajyam, was not talking about the transformation of the country after the introduction of economic liberalisation by Mr. Narasimha Rao.

It was the BRS government that officially organised the centenary celebrations of Mr. Narasimha Rao here and installed a huge statue on the Necklace Road. The Assembly also adopted a resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for Mr. Narasimha Rao, Ms. Vijayalaxmi said, adding that Ms. Priyanka Gandhi’s words were nothing but crocodile tears.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.