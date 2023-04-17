HamberMenu
Over one crore tests done under Kanti Velugu programme in Telangana 

Myopia, cataract most observed among people above 40 and 50 respectively; over 78.67 lakh do not have any eye problem 

April 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aimed at achieving an ‘avoidable-blindness free Telangana’ through its flagship programme Kanti Velugu, the State government has so far tested nearly 1.09 crore people in over 7, 500 grama panchayats and 2,400 municipal wards. The 100-day programme began on January 19.

About 17.2 lakh people were given reading glasses and medicine, and some 13 lakh people were identified for prescription glasses. Of the total tested, about 57. 72 lakh were women.

According to a report, Myopia or nearsightedness was identified as more common among people aged above 40. Cataract was common among people aged above 50. About 78.67 lakh people did not have any eye problem.

Also, through 100 Arogya Mahila Kendras, over 10,000 women were given eight types of medical services, including basic diagnosis, cancer screening and menopause management.

