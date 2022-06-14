Oustees at receiving end, always

This time it was the turn of Gudatipally

When it comes to development, irrespective of projects- irrigation, railways and industries – the land owners will be always at the receiving end. They are too week to fight against the mighty governments which will have the last laugh.

That has what happened in case of irrigation projects in Siddipet district, the native of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and also being represented by him as well as Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao.

Heavy police force with head gears and lathis swooped down on Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district in the wee hours of Monday, switched off power supply and arrested several persons who are reportedly obstructing conduct of a survey to release water to Gouravelli reservoir for the dry run of motors. Officials say that the villagers have been obstructing officials from conducting the survey for the past one week and they were forced to send the force. Villagers claim that about 100 people were taken into custody by the police.

This was not for the first time the police used force against the oustees.

During last August, before releasing water to Mallannasagar, the administration used police force and got the oustees vacated from their native places as some of them were still in the village despite the village becoming deserted with majority of people migrating to Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony at Mutrajpally. An oustee was killed during the demolition of houses at Erravalli, two days before water was released, as a power cable hit him while vacating the house.

A year before that in May, 2020, the oustees of Kondapochamma reservoir, located in Gajwel constituency being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, were forced to vacate villages. Vehicles were brought into villages and the residents along with their household materials were thrown into the transport vehicles and dropped at the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony at Tunki Bollaram at midnight.

One year before that in March, 2020, water was released to Annapurna reservoir located in the borders of both Siddipet and Sircilla districts. Here also some of the villagers of Kochhaguttapally were forced to leave the village with police force.