One death and 121 COVID cases in Telangana

Telangana has recorded 121 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total to 6,71,463.While 25,021 samples were examined, results of 540 were awaited. One more COVID patient has died.

The new 121 infections include 55 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 10 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in eight districts.

From March 2, 2020 to October 31, 2021, a total of 2.75 crore samples were tested and 6,71,463 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 4,009 were active cases, 6,63,498 have recovered, and 3,956 have died.