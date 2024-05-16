Officials told to make arrangements in advance to supply BGII cotton seed to farmers   

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has directed the department officials to make arrangements in advance to supply Bollguard II (BGII) cotton seed for Kharif 2024 as cotton cultivation is expected to be taken up in 60.53 lakh acres.

The Minister said from 60.53 lakh acres in 2021, the cropping area has come down to 45.17 lakh acres in 2023. However, the acreage is likely to increase in Kharif owing to the growing demand for cotton in the international markets and the officials should take steps to keep the required quantum of seeds ready. Over 90 lakh packets of seed was sold during last Kharif and steps were being taken to keep 120 lakh packets ready for the season. Mr. Rao said two rounds of discussions were already held with the officials and seed companies in this direction and clear instructions were issued to keep the seeds ready.

He said the Central government had fixed ₹864 as maximum price per packet of the BGII seed and stringent steps would be initiated against the dealers if they tried to sell the commodity at higher prices. Likewise, action would be taken against the seed companies if there were any problems in ensuring supply of seed to farmers. The government would not tolerate any steps harming the interests of farmers and at the same time, it was firm on acting against officials found guilty of negligence in discharge of their duties. He directed the officials concerned to constitute district wise teams to monitor the sale of seed from time to time and take steps to check supply of spurious seeds.