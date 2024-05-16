GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Officials told to make arrangements in advance to supply BGII cotton seed to farmers   

Cotton cultivation area likely to be around 60.53 lakh acres  in Kharif

Published - May 16, 2024 12:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has directed the department officials to make arrangements in advance to supply Bollguard II (BGII) cotton seed for Kharif 2024 as cotton cultivation is expected to be taken up in 60.53 lakh acres.

The Minister said from 60.53 lakh acres in 2021, the cropping area has come down to 45.17 lakh acres in 2023. However, the acreage is likely to increase in Kharif owing to the growing demand for cotton in the international markets and the officials should take steps to keep the required quantum of seeds ready. Over 90 lakh packets of seed was sold during last Kharif and steps were being taken to keep 120 lakh packets ready for the season. Mr. Rao said two rounds of discussions were already held with the officials and seed companies in this direction and clear instructions were issued to keep the seeds ready.

He said the Central government had fixed ₹864 as maximum price per packet of the BGII seed and stringent steps would be initiated against the dealers if they tried to sell the commodity at higher prices. Likewise, action would be taken against the seed companies if there were any problems in ensuring supply of seed to farmers. The government would not tolerate any steps harming the interests of farmers and at the same time, it was firm on acting against officials found guilty of negligence in discharge of their duties. He directed the officials concerned to constitute district wise teams to monitor the sale of seed from time to time and take steps to check supply of spurious seeds.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.