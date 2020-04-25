Not getting food or treatment, allege TS workers in UAE

Several migrant workers from Telangana in the UAE have contracted COVID-19 and been quarantined since Monday, said Indian Consulate General in Dubai Vipul Kapoor.

The workers reside in Belhasa labour camp at Ajman Alijurf-3 in the state of Ajman.

In a video message that went viral on social media on Saturday Mr. Kapur confirmed that about 12 migrant workers from Telangana tested positive for COVID-19 and several others from India who are also in the camp are likely to be diagnosed virus-positive. “We are taking all necessary measures for the welfare of migrant workers and providing food to those in the camp. However, local authorities are taking care of the persons in quarantine,” he said in the message.

Four workers from Nizamabad district are among those who tested positive and they are in the Room No.6 of the camp. Working in a private hospital in Ajman, they contracted the virus as they did not wear PPEs due to lack of awareness.

Talking to The Hindu over phone, Rakesh (name changed), a 23-year-old worker belonging to Velpur mandal, said that he, along with two others from Kerala, is in quarantine and their room is locked from outside. “The authorities are not providing us food or treatment and we are fending for ourselves,” he said, his voice trembling.

Another worker, 30-year-old Satish (name changed), who hails from Indailwai mandal, said when he complained of having coronavirus symptoms, he was quarantined. Later, his test turned up positive. “The UAE authorities have neither started treatment nor have admitted us to hospital till date,” he said.

Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association president Patkuri Basanth Reddy, who has been in regular contact with the migrant workers at the Ajman camp, told The Hindu that a considerable number of Telugu workers have been affected by the coronavirus and are anxiously waiting to get home.