Nine-year-old royal Bengal tiger dies in Hyderabad zoo

Abhimanyu, a nine-year-old royal Bengal tiger of the Nehru Zoological Park, has breathed its last on May 14, Tuesday, due to chronic renal failure.

Abhimanyu was born in the zoo in 2015. He had been suffering from stage I nephritis since April, 2023, and had not improved despite treatment. Since May 5 this year, the animal’s condition had deteriorated, and he was unable to wake up or walk, a statement from the zoo informed.

For the past three days, Abhimanyu was critical and off feed, and passed away in the enclosure, it said.