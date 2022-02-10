Telangana

Nine held for printing and circulating counterfeit currency

Announcing the arrest on Thursday, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the gang was clandestinely fabricating fake Indian Currency Notes and circulating the same in the market and cheating the public. “They were arrested at A-10 Thota Santosh Kumar’s house near Kalvary temple, Miyapur,” he said.

The accused are Ogireddy Venkata Krishna Reddy (22), Koduri Shiva Ganesh (26), KovvuriSrinivas Reddy (51), Srikanth Reddy (48), Karri Nagendra Sudha Madava Reddy (45), Sorampudi Srinivas (44), Pilli Rama Krishna (32), all residents of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh and Tota Santosh Kumar (37) from Miyapur and Peram VenkataSheshaiah (43) from Nellore district.


Printable version | Feb 10, 2022 8:41:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/nine-held-for-printing-and-circulating-counterfeit-currency/article38408726.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

