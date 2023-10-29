HamberMenu
Nagam Janardhan Reddy quits Congress, set to join BRS

Former Minister P. Chandrasekhar, ex-MLA Yerra Shekar also join the party

October 29, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Former minister and senior Congress leader meeting BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Former minister and senior Congress leader meeting BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has stepped up its efforts to woo leaders from the Congress party, who have been left disappointed after allotment of tickets, to bolster its strength ahead of the Assembly elections by inviting senior leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy into BRS and admitting two other senior leaders — former MLA Yerra Shekar and former minister P. Chandrasekhar (BJP).

Senior leaders of BRS T. Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao went to Dr. Reddy’s residence on Sunday evening along with legislators D. Vinay Bhaskar, Marri Janardhan Reddy, G. Balraju and others and invited him to join the BRS with a word from party chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao giving an assurance to give due recognition. Later, Dr. Reddy went to Pragathi Bhavan along with BRS leaders and met Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking after meeting BRS leaders at his residence, Dr. Reddy said he had quit the Congress peeved at the development in the party, particularly giving party tickets to the wealthy candidates neglecting those who had worked hard for the party in its difficult times. He announced that he would soon join the BRS to work for the development of Nagarkurnool district and the State.

He also announced to work with Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and other MLAs of the district.

Earlier in the day, former MLA from Jadcherla who aspired for the Congress ticket this time quit the party after denial of ticket and joined the BRS. He was invited into the party by working president K.T. Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan. Mr. Shekar recollected his association with party chief Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao when he was representing Mahabubnagar as the MP.

Later in the day, former minister and BJP leader P. Chandrasekhar joined BRS in the presence of Minister V. Srinivas Gound and Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Banda Prakash. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said he was insulted by BJP which denied him ticket. He ridiculed the BJP leaders claims of making a BC leader as the Chief Minister.

