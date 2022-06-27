MLA meets Collector during ‘Prajavani’

Congress MLA from Sangareddy T. Jayaparakash Reddy met Collector A. Sharath during the Prajavani programme held in the Collectorate on Monday and submitted a memorandum. The MLA submitted two petitions regarding the alleged illegal lockout of Ganapathi sugar factory by the management at Fasalwadi and the proposed establishment of a chemical factory at Indrakaran near Kandi.

Mr. Reddy informed the Collector that fertile agriculture land may turn barren with the establishment of the chemical factory. Stating that two chemical factories established in the past were closed, Mr Reddy urged the Collector not to accord permission to it as people are opposing it.

The MLA said that he met the Collector during Prajavani as he didn’t give him an appointment.