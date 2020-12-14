Minor driving bike dies in accident at Medchal

A 14-year-old boy who was driving a two-wheeler died when he lost control over the bike and came under a wheel of a container lorry on the National Highway-44 in Medchal Police limits on Monday morning. He was not wearing a helmet. Pillion rider escaped with injuries.
The victim, a resident of Athvelly in Medchal, took the bike from his relative G. Shravan (26) and started to a nearby town with a 15-year-old friend as pillion. According to the police, on NH-44, they were behind a truck and when the truck applied brakes, the underaged driver too pressed his brakes but lost control of the bike. The two-wheeler skid and the two fell down.
The boy came under tyre of a container lorry that was passing by in the adjacent lane. “Second wheel of the lorry ran over the boy, killing him on the spot,” said D Appa Rao, Medchal Police sub inspector. The police said that a case under IPC Section 304 Part-II has been registered against Mr. Shravan who gave the bike to the minor boy.
It was only on Sunday that a 24-year-old student who was heading to his home in Bidar, Karnataka, died when a speeding lorry rammed his bike near Kukatpally Y junction. He too was not wearing a helmet.
