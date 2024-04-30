GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man saves ₹1 crore lost to cyber fraud by calling 1930 helpline

April 30, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man from Nacharam in Hyderabad, who lost over ₹1 crore to a cyber fraud, was able to recover the entire amount, thanks to his swift complaint to 1930 helpline. On the morning of April 27, the victim, Harsh, received three SMS messages, showing three transfers of ₹50 lakh, ₹50 lakh and ₹10,000 from his bank’s current account. “Within 12 minutes, he called the bank and the 1930 helpline to raise a complaint about the unauthorised transactions. Within 25 minutes of his call, all the money was put on hold by contacting the bank staff in Delhi and Mumbai,” said the officials from the TSCSB.

