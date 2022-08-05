Komatireddy to join BJP on August 21 in Amit Shah’s presence

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Shravan also resigns

Munugode MLA, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 21 in the presence of Amit Shah at a public meeting to be organised in Telangana.

Mr. Reddy, who resigned from the Congress and also announced his resignation as a legislator said Mr had invited him to join the BJP and would work to defeat the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

On the rumours of his brother Komatireddy Venkata Reddy also leaving the Congress, he said the Bhongir MP would take a decision at the right time. But there are lots of leaders who want to leave the Congress now as they see BJP as the sole party with the capacity to defeat the TRS.

AICC spokesperson and senior leader Dasoju Shravan resigned from the Congress on Friday accusing PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy of damaging the party for his personal interests. In a letter sent to Sonia Gandhi, he said he was resigning from the party against the feudal attitude and unjust functioning of the Telangana leadership.

He alleged that there was no social justice in the party and even AICC incharge Manickam Tagore and poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu were sabotaging the party. He thanked Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and other seniors who gave him the opportunity to work in the party. He is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).