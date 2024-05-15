Jagga Reddy lashes out at BJP MP Laxman over comments on ‘survival’ of Congress govt.

Stating that the Congress would be further strengthened in the Assembly after Parliament elections, TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy condemned BJP MP K. Laxman’s reported comments on the survival of the Congress government.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Reddy said the ‘political chip’ of Mr. Laxman seems to be damaged given his claims that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) would be merged into the Congress. “Why will KCR [BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao] merge his party into Congress,” he asked.

Congress’ strength would reach 90 MLAs and some of those preferring to join the party may include BJP MLAs, Mr. Reddy claimed. Congress has a clear strategy on running the government despite repeated claims of the BJP and BRS leaders about its future.

He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has a strategy to deal with such claims of the BJP. Some BRS and BJP MLAs may have a change of heart and join the Congress to ensure the government was not disturbed by the BJP using unconstitutional methods.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the BJP was at its best in deceiving people and all that they did over the last 10 years was ‘cheat’ people with false promises. He advised Mr. Laxman to explain what happened to the 2 crore jobs promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The youth of the country are frustrated with record unemployment figures and yet the BJP is busy raking up religious issues rather than addressing core issues.

He said unlike Mr. Modi, the Gandhi family keeps its word to the people, and if the INDI Alliance is voted to power, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will ensure that women get ₹1 lakh per year. When women are strengthened, the family is strengthened, he added.