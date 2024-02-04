GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISCR advocates increased participation in clinical trials

The ISCR, as an organisation, is exploring avenues to expedite the delivery of drugs to patients and incorporate clinical trials into the care process

February 04, 2024 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the journey from the initial discovery of a vaccine to its market availability typically extended over a 10-15 year period, with a large portion of time dedicated to conducting clinical trials. However, under the unprecedented circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, a vaccine programme was successfully completed within a year, said experts from the Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR).

The ISCR, as an organisation, is exploring avenues to expedite the delivery of drugs to patients and incorporate clinical trials into the care process. Despite India’s large population, the country accounts for just 3% of clinical trials globally.

Seema Pai, Secretary of ISCR, acknowledged that while awareness has increased, there is significant room for improvement in India’s participation in clinical trials.

Meanwhile, private hospitals in Telangana are playing a pivotal role, having extensive infrastructure capable of accommodating and facilitating clinical trials. Experts from ISCR highlight the support available in these private healthcare institutions, ranging from counselling setups to pharmacies, creating a conducive environment for volunteers participating in clinical trials.

The organisation underscores that many challenges faced by government hospitals in terms of facilities are addressed by private institutions. “Capitalising on this advantage, these private facilities not only attract more clinical trial opportunities but also contribute to increased employment opportunities.”, said Sanish Davis, President of ISCR. He highlighted how this growth leads to the expansion of the hospital’s infrastructure, making an impact on the healthcare ecosystem.

Anirban Roy Chowdhury, treasurer of ISCR, pointed to the advantageous network of multiple branches in most private hospitals in Hyderabad. He asserts that Telangana’s private hospital setup rivals western counterparts with its abundance of state-of-the-art equipment and facilities.

In addressing the potential for government institutions in the State to match these standards, experts suggested exploring partnership models or engaging in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.