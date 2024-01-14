GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad’s International kite and sweet festival kicks off with global flavours

The festival featured a diverse array of sweet stalls, showcasing vendors from across the country.

January 14, 2024 05:26 am | Updated 05:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Participants get ready to fly kites during the ‘International Kite Festival 2024’ at Parade Ground in Secunderabad on Saturday.

Participants get ready to fly kites during the ‘International Kite Festival 2024’ at Parade Ground in Secunderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G Ramakrishna

Hyderabad witnessed the commencement of the three-day International Kite and Sweet Festival with focus on delectable treats this Saturday at Parade Grounds. While kite-flying was not as prominent at the venue, the over hundred sweet stalls attracted a substantial crowd.

The festival featured a diverse array of sweet stalls, showcasing vendors from across the country. Particularly noteworthy were the international food stalls that stole the limelight. Mary, a BA (History) Osmania University student from Iran, partnered with a friend to offer sweets from her homeland. She shared, “People were drawn to the unique offerings, as they differed from most other items.” Attendees indulged in Yazdi cupcakes, and Baslogh, a delicacy made with starch, sugar, and rosewater.

Adding to the international flavour, an Ethiopian coffee stall intrigued visitors with discussions about its fruity and flowery characteristics. Diego from Argentina presented ‘Dulce De Leche’ (caramelised milk), expressing their interest in introducing Hyderabadi locals to their delightful dish. Diego remarked, “Having visited India for business frequently, we believe our desserts will resonate with the taste buds of the people here.”

As the evening unfolded, a few attendees arrived with their kites. One participant shared, “The festival is still a few days away, and perhaps the number of kite enthusiasts will gradually increase.”

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.