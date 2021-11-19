Inland port may come up soon: FTCCI president

An inland port may soon come up near Hyderabad, said president of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) K. Bhaskar Reddy.

“DP World is an Emirati multinational logistics company based in Dubai. It has 60 large ports across the world. It is looking to position an existing inland port (freight terminal) around Hyderabad as a regional multi-modal distribution hub. It may be finalised very soon,” said Mr. Reddy while participating as a chief guest in the inaugural session of a virtual international seminar on “Evolution of Logistics Sector and Growing Career Opportunities”, organised by the Department of Operations & Supply Chain Management of GITAM Hyderabad Business School (GHBS) here on Thursday.