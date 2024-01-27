Hyderabad CP reviews traffic, parking issues

January 27, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy convened the 65th city convergence meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre, Banjara Hills, on Saturday.

The meet was attended by TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar, Police Commissioners of Cyberabad and Rachakonda Avinash Mohanty and Sudheer Babu respectively, HMDA Commissioner Dana Kishore, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, District Collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri.

Officials from the Traffic, Metro Rail, Water Board, Electricity, HMDA and GHMC were also present on the occasion.

According to an official release, the meeting deliberated on solutions against persistent traffic and parking issues, and its enforcement, in the city.