‘How can mid-day meal be served when schools are closed?’

Telangana High Court on Monday said the courts have certain limitations while passing orders in matters related to public interest.

Hearing a PIL plea filed by Balala Hakkula Sangham represented by its founder president P. Achyuta Rao, the HC asked the petitioner how can he demand for mid-day meal for students when the schools are shut due to coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Rao, in his PIL plea, asked the HC to pass a direction to State government to provide to all students mid-day meal in government and aided schools.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy wondered how can one expect the government to serve mid-day meal to the student when the schools are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The bench also observed that in case of such grievances the petitioner should approach the government and represent to the officer concerned.

The petitioner also wanted the government to supply electronic gadgets to students to avail online classes. The bench declined to pass any orders and said it was better if the petitioner represented such matters to the government. The matter was posted after two weeks for next hearing.